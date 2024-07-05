Pattaya businesses unite to cleanup Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City joined forces with 300 local businesses and their representatives for a “Big Cleaning Day” at Bali Hai Pier on July 3. Led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, the initiative aimed to foster unity and community pride while preparing the city for an influx of tourists.

“The objective of this project is to strengthen the relationship between Pattaya City and local business operators through joint activities, fostering love and unity within the local community,” Mayor Ngampichet stated. He emphasized that the campaign also aimed to promote a sense of responsibility and pride in workplaces, ensuring Pattaya is seen as a safe and beautiful travel destination under the theme “Welcome to Pattaya City.”







Participants focused on cleaning and landscaping the area around Bali Hai Pier, a key departure point for tourists traveling to Koh Larn Island. This initiative underscores the robust cooperation between the private sector and local authorities in community development and enhancing Pattaya City’s appeal as a premier tourist destination.





































