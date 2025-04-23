Pattaya City to establish new police substation on Koh Larn to enhance safety for locals and tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, Pol. Lt. Col. Siriwat Kachamat (Deputy Superintendent, Pattaya City Police Station), and Worapot Pongpalee (Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization Council Member, Banglamung District Zone 1), recently held a joint meeting at the Pattaya City Koh Larn Branch Office near Tawaen Beach to discuss the establishment of a new police substation on Koh Larn Island. Relevant officials also participated in the session.

Manot revealed that Koh Larn receives approximately 10,000 Thai and foreign tourists daily, in addition to its growing resident population. Current police presence from Pattaya City Police Station is insufficient to cover the entire island effectively. The proposed substation near Tawaen Beach will help strengthen security and service coverage for both residents and visitors. The initiative is a long-pursued effort to improve public safety.







The substation will be supported collaboratively: Pattaya City will provide the location and CCTV coverage, the Chonburi PAO will supply vehicles and equipment, and Pattaya City Police will assign additional officers. The project is expected to begin materializing soon.

Worapot confirmed Chonburi PAO’s commitment to supporting public safety on Koh Larn by providing patrol cars and detention vehicles, ensuring officers can respond quickly and tourists feel safe.

Pol. Lt. Col. Siriwat added that police leadership at both the regional and provincial levels prioritize Koh Larn’s safety. Initially, a commissioned investigator will be stationed at the current reporting booth en route to Samae Beach. The new substation at the Pattaya City Koh Larn Office near Tawaen Beach will serve as a joint coordination center, working with tourist police, city officials, and enforcement officers. Currently, there are nine officers assigned to the island. The original facility will continue handling criminal complaints and traffic cases, while the new station will function as a centralized hub for integrated safety operations.





































