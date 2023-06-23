Officials warn Myanmar’s fault threatens quake in 5-10 years

The Department of Mineral Resources warned that a major active fault in Myanmar could potentially trigger a 7.5-magnitude earthquake within the next 5-10 years. However, the agency reassures that the potential disaster would not cause serious damage to Thailand.

Department of Mineral Resources Director-General Oranuch Lorpensri has disclosed that Myanmar’s Sagaing Fault is still active and has enough energy to possibly trigger a major earthquake up to a magnitude of 7.5 within the next 5-10 years. To support this possibility, she highlights recent seismic activities in the area such as the magnitude 5.6 earthquake on June 19 near Myanmar’s southern coast. The impact was felt in various parts of Thailand.







The director-general stated that the department is currently working with related agencies to assess the potential impact of these earthquakes on Thailand. An initial evaluation has found that future earthquakes triggered by the Sagaing Fault would most likely cause tiny fractures or minor damage to Bangkok’s cement walls while large buildings would remain largely unaffected. She also assures that major structures in Bangkok have earthquake-resistant designs in line with regulations from the Interior Ministry.







In addition to the Sagaing Fault in Myanmar, the department has identified 15 active faults within Thailand that have the potential to cause earthquakes of varying intensities. The director-general assures that authorities will monitor these faults and warn local residents of any seismic activities. (NNT)















