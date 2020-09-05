Pattaya City sees widespread thundershowers this long holiday through next week

During 5 – 9 Sep, Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 23-27°C. Maximum temperature 31-35°C. Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers throughout the period with isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershower areas.







Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.











