Pattaya City is preparing a proposal to be designated for ‘area quarantine’, as a safe bubble, to boost the tourism sector.

City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said Chonburi would be among the first provinces to get COVID-19 vaccines, and this would build up the confidence of local people, and visitors, in Pattaya as a tourist destination.

He said he wanted entrepreneurs and workers in the tourism sector to be vaccinated, so that Pattaya City could be designated for “area quarantine.”