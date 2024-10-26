Officials subdue mentally ill man with knife knocking doors for food in Na Jomtien residential community

SATTAHIP, Thailand – After receiving multiple complaints from residents, officials in Sattahip intervened to subdue a man with a history of mental illness, who had been disturbing the peace by knocking on doors while wielding a knife or spatula.

The incident took place at the Government Housing Project in Na Jomtien. Residents reported feeling unsafe due to the man, identified as 27-year-old Kija (last name withheld), who had been causing distress in the community for months by repeatedly banging on doors to ask for food, sometimes brandishing a knife, which led some residents to avoid entering their homes or endure sleepless nights. His 55-year-old mother, Mrs. Naowarat, was present during the discussions to address the issue.



On October 24, representatives from local authorities, including Mayor Thanapong Kotmanee of Khao Chi Chan Subdistrict, Sattahip District Clerk Apichat Khongthot, and the housing project’s community committee, gathered to discuss an approach to resolving the ongoing problem. They proposed a two-step solution: first, to send Kija for mental health treatment and ensure he takes his medication consistently, and second, if issues persist, to relocate him from the Government Housing Project community to maintain peace.







Following the meeting, a team of over seven officials coordinated with Kija’s family to lure him out of the building, allowing the authorities to secure him safely. Simultaneously, his aunt, who resides with him, was tested for substance use after officials detected suspicious behavior. Her test returned positive for illegal substances, prompting both individuals to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and rehabilitation.

Prajongjit, a resident, expressed relief and gratitude for the intervention, explaining that the disturbances had affected residents significantly. He shared that Kija’s behavior had become increasingly concerning, saying, “Sometimes he’d knock to ask for food while waving a knife around, making many residents uneasy.” Prajongjit and others in the community thanked the officials for their swift response and the multi-agency cooperation that helped restore safety in their neighborhood.







































