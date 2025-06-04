In Pattaya, drink water – get a broken face? Shocking assault sparks nightlife safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – A night out in Pattaya turned violent for a 37-year-old woman who says all she wanted was a quiet night out—and a glass of water.

Ms. Methip Wongphakdee has come forward to the media with CCTV footage and a bruised, swollen face after being assaulted at a well-known restaurant and nightlife venue on South Pattaya Road. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 1 and has left the city once again grappling with questions about public safety and the volatile atmosphere of some nightlife zones.







According to Ms. Methip, she and a friend arrived at the venue around 1:00 AM and were seated by staff at a cramped table just inches from the next group. By 2:20 AM, as she was sipping plain water—avoiding alcohol due to a recent cosmetic injection—three women from the neighboring table approached and invited her to clink glasses. She politely declined.

That simple refusal triggered a storm. The neighboring group allegedly took offense, misinterpreting the gesture as condescension. What followed, Ms. Methip says, was brutal: hair-pulling, slaps with a hard object, and ultimately a blow to the face with a glass Coca-Cola bottle—just above her right eyebrow.



CCTV footage reportedly supports her account, showing the assault unfold. Police from Pattaya City Station intervened and escorted both parties to the police station. Despite attempts to mediate, no agreement was reached.

“I can’t even leave the house,” Ms. Methip said tearfully. “My face is covered in bruises. I’m ashamed, and I’m scared that I won’t get justice. I’m asking the authorities to prosecute them fully and to make them pay damages.”



The incident has sparked concern across social media, with many questioning the safety of nightlife in Pattaya, especially for those simply trying to enjoy a calm evening. That someone could be viciously attacked over refusing to “cheers” with strangers—while drinking water—has left many stunned.

As Pattaya seeks to brand itself as a world-class tourist destination, this case may prove to be another reminder that building a safe, respectful nightlife culture is just as important as flashy venues and drink specials.

































