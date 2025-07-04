Smell Rain in Pattaya? Wait an hour — the water will recede and life goes on

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand braces for heavy rains across several regions, residents and visitors in Pattaya are being advised to practice patience rather than panic. In this beachside city, sudden showers are often intense but short-lived — and the streets tend to dry quickly once the rain stops.

“If you smell rain in Pattaya, just wait about an hour,” locals say. “The water usually recedes on its own, and life resumes like nothing happened.” It’s a pattern familiar to those who’ve weathered monsoon seasons here: quick downpours, brief pooling, and then clear skies with sunshine drying the streets in no time.







Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department has issued a broader weather alert, warning of very heavy rainfall in some areas of the North, Upper Northeast, and Eastern regions. People living in those areas are advised to be cautious of flash floods, landslides, and runoff, especially in foothill and low-lying zones. The intense rainfall is attributed to a strong monsoon trough cutting across the upper part of the country and feeding into a low-pressure system over Laos and central Vietnam, combined with moderate southwesterly winds covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.



In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, there’s a 70% chance of thunderstorms with isolated heavy rain, and temperatures are expected to range between 24–33°C.

Out at sea, moderate wind conditions persist. The upper Andaman Sea may see waves up to 2 meters high, while the lower Andaman and upper Gulf of Thailand may face waves between 1–2 meters. In stormy areas, waves could exceed 2 meters. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing near thunderstorm zones.

So in Pattaya, while the rain may come fast, it often leaves just as quickly — just don’t forget your umbrella, and maybe wait a little before heading back out.



































