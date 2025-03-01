Pattaya City discusses strategies for enhancing public services and security; stresses ‘Enforce and Fine’ policy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijjakarn chaired a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss important matters concerning the administration and services in the city.

The Pattaya City Secretariat comprises several divisions, including general administration, legislative affairs, public relations, tourism, law enforcement, drug prevention, disaster management, and safety divisions. These divisions are tasked with ensuring the efficient delivery of public services, in line with the city administration’s policies.







In the meeting, Deputy Mayor Wuttisak emphasized the need to implement the administration’s “We Enforce, We Fine” policy to address violations of regulations. The focus will be on intensifying enforcement efforts and increasing staff to ensure smoother services and safety for both residents and tourists.

Key Takeaways from the Meeting include strengthening personnel to improve service efficiency and public safety, enforcing regulations with more stringent actions against violators, and collaborating across departments to resolve challenges and enhance service delivery.

The authorities are committed to providing fast and effective services while maintaining order and safety for the community and visitors.



































