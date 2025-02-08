Pattaya City inspects and assists homeless individuals on beaches

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials conducted a comprehensive inspection and assistance initiative for homeless individuals in key areas of Pattaya. The mission aimed to address the issue of homelessness and enhance the city’s image as a welcoming destination for tourists.

The joint operation was a collaborative effort between various departments including the Social Welfare Division, Pattaya City Administration, Environmental Control Division, and the Chonburi Provincial Homeless Protection Center. The team conducted outreach in various areas including Sukhumvit Road near Soi 41/1, Pattaya Beach Road, Pratamnak Hill, Pattaya Second Road, and Naklua Soi 1/1 (near the Sacred Shrine).







The initiative was prompted by public complaints and aimed to provide assistance to homeless individuals while addressing potential concerns over the city’s image. The authorities worked to ensure that these vulnerable individuals were offered proper help and support, including shelter, and that the cleanliness and safety of public spaces were maintained.

By integrating efforts across multiple agencies, Pattaya City hopes to continue improving both the quality of life for homeless individuals and the overall experience for tourists, maintaining the area’s reputation as a top global tourist destination.

































