Three foreign women arrested for operating beauty salon illegally in Pattaya market

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials conducted a raid in Pattaya’s popular market area after receiving complaints about foreign nationals secretly operating beauty services. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Chonburi Provincial Employment Office, Chonburi Immigration Office, and Internal Security Operations Command, focusing on illegal employment activities by foreigners.







The team discovered that three foreign women—two from Laos and one from Cambodia—had opened illegal beauty salons, offering eyelash extensions, nail services, and eyebrow tattoos. These operations were situated along Soi Buakhao in South Pattaya, with a total of 28 salons under suspicion. While the majority of the establishments were run by Thai nationals, the foreign workers were in violation of Thai labor laws.

Upon inspection, authorities found that the foreign women were engaged in illegal employment, providing beauty services without the necessary work permits. As a result, the three individuals were detained and taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action. They face charges for working without the appropriate permits or beyond their allowed scope under Section 8 and Section 101 of the 2017 Alien Employment Management Act.

































