Pattaya residents suggest installing more ‘No Parking’ signs along busy roads, fine foreign workers dirtying streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya municipal authorities are continuing their efforts to improve road safety and cleanliness in the city. Following directives from Pattaya’s mayor, traffic discipline is being strictly enforced on Pattaya South Road, particularly from the Communication Intersection (Third Road) to the Wat Chaimongkhol Intersection. The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion and ensure a safer environment for both locals and tourists.

In addition to traffic management, there are growing concerns over public hygiene, particularly related to foreign workers spitting on the streets in areas such as Soi 16, Soi 17, and Soi 18. The public has requested that the authorities address this issue by enforcing cleanliness regulations.







While the improvements have been positively received, there have been several recommendations from the community. Many residents suggest installing more “No Parking” signs along busy roads, especially to guide tourists and prevent illegal parking. Others recommend addressing damaged roads and broken water pipes promptly, as well as improving the condition of traffic signage along key roads like Sukhumvit Road and the railway lines.

Furthermore, concerns were raised about parking violations at locations like the Kasikorn Bank on Central Pattaya Road and convenience stores. Residents reported that delivery vehicles often park for extended periods, blocking traffic and creating safety risks.



Finally, a proposal for implementing a one-way traffic system on Soi Buakhao was put forward to alleviate traffic congestion in this area.

Overall, while Pattaya has seen noticeable improvements in road safety and orderliness, residents and visitors alike are calling for additional measures to enhance the city’s infrastructure, parking regulations, and maintenance.

































