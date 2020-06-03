Pattaya City hot and cloudy, sudden heavy rain in most of the eastern part

By Pattaya Mail
Jomtien Beach, Pattaya City on a rainy day.
Jomtien Beach, Pattaya City on a rainy day.

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part
Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, PrachinBuri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershower areas.



Scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers throughout the period and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-27°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.
Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.

Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast
Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast


