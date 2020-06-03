Chiang Mai cloudy and scattered thundershowers in most part of the North

Weather Forecast for Chiang Mai and Northern Part

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains mostly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, KamphaengPhet and Tak. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 36-38 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.







During 4 – 9 June, scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Minimum temperature 22-26°C. Maximum temperature 32-37°C.

