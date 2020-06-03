Pattaya citizens plant trees to honor HM Queen Suthida

To honor the auspicious occasion of the 42nd birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida, Banglamung district chief Amnart Charoensri, together with government officials, volunteers and citizens of Banglamung and Nong Plalai organized a day to enrich the environment by planting trees on SR Hill on Santikam Road near the Rugby International School.







The officials also walked into the woods where they planted Tamarind and Makha trees by sling-shooting the seeds deep into the forest where they will sink into the ground and grow into big and beautiful trees.











