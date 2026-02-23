Not a place to relax as Pattaya officers move man from traffic island to safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers intervened after a man was found sitting on a road median at the busy Thappraya Intersection on February 22, raising concerns for both his safety and that of passing motorists.

The man was seen seated on the traffic island amid a steady flow of vehicles, creating a potentially dangerous situation in one of the city’s high-traffic junctions. Fearing an accident could occur at any moment, municipal enforcement officers approached him to assess the situation.







After speaking with the individual and explaining the risks involved, officers requested his cooperation and assisted him in moving away from the roadway. He was then escorted to a safer area nearby, with no injuries reported.

Officials reminded the public that traffic islands and road medians are not safe resting places and urged residents and visitors to use designated pedestrian areas only, especially at major intersections where visibility and reaction time are critical for drivers.

Pattaya authorities say they will continue monitoring busy junctions to prevent similar incidents and reduce the risk of avoidable accidents.



































