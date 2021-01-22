Pattaya City Hall begins daily food handouts

Pattaya has begun daily giveaways of food and necessities to aid those impacted by the city’s coronavirus lockdown with hopes it could be eased Feb. 1.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off the first of the daily handouts Jan. 21 at city hall. Bags of rice, eggs, chickens, canned fish, instant noodles, drinking water and more were given to those in need. The food bank will operate daily.







Those wishing to donate to the cause can drop off supplies or cash at city hall’s information technology section.

Sonthaya said the lockdown that bars anyone with non-essential business from leaving or entering Chonburi has been devastating for Pattaya, adding insult to the injury inflicted by the disappearance of foreign tourism.

He hopes that, given the significant drop in confirmed coronavirus cases in Chonburi, and Banglamung District specifically, that the provincial government will ease restrictions beginning Feb. 1.

In the meantime, Sonthaya said, he continues to lobby provincial and national government bodies for direct economic relief for the public and businesses, as well as administrative changes, such as an official order instructing hotels to close, which would allow employees to collect government unemployment benefits.































