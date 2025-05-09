The profound reasons behind the sharp decline of Chinese tourists to Thailand – A recovery that could take years

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is currently facing a major issue with the significant decline in the number of Chinese tourists visiting the country. Some media outlets have even described it as being in a “crisis” stage. It has been estimated and predicted that, for this year, the number of Chinese tourists traveling to Thailand will be around 5 million, compared to a peak of 10 million annually in the past. This issue is garnering attention because Thailand’s economy has long been reliant on tourism, with each successive government promoting the sector as a key factor for economic growth.

The current situation regarding Chinese tourists traveling to Thailand reflects two main aspects: first, the noticeable drop in the number of tourists, and second, the change in travel behaviors. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in April 2025, Chinese tourists visiting Thailand averaged just 5,833 per day, which is less than one-third of the peak numbers before 2020. For the entire year of 2024, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand was far below the target of 7 million.







The sharp decline in Chinese tourists visiting Thailand can be attributed to several factors. First, there is a sense of boredom with the traditional style of tourism and concerns about safety in Southeast Asian countries.

Second, the travel behavior of Chinese tourists has changed, especially among Generation Z travelers. These tourists are increasingly opting for new destinations like Vietnam or Kazakhstan, rather than the traditional “Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore” tourism routes.

This trend reflects a shift in the preferences and desires of Chinese tourists who are seeking new and unique travel experiences. It highlights changing demands from Chinese tourists, who are also increasingly concerned about safety in Southeast Asian countries.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand in March this year dropped by 9% compared to the previous year, especially from East Asian markets. The number of Japanese tourists decreased by 36%, South Korean and Hong Kong tourists by 23%, and even the European market, which is usually strong, saw a decline of 4-9%. In Pattaya, the tourism scene is also visibly quieter, with the absence of Chinese tourists making the area feel deserted.

Another important factor contributing to this decline is the recent earthquakes in Thailand, which have also affected tourist confidence. Images of collapsed buildings in Bangkok have further eroded foreign tourists’ trust in Thailand’s safety, as evidenced by reports from Japan.



A tour operator in Tokyo mentioned that “NHK, Japan’s national television, broadcasted a map showing the seismic risks in Southeast Asia for three consecutive days. Even though Thailand wasn’t the epicenter of the earthquake on March 28, some customers who had booked tours to Thailand canceled their trips.” Additionally, images of the earthquake and collapsed buildings in Bangkok have been widely shared on Chinese media, contributing to negative news about Thailand in Chinese media outlets.

Data from China’s comprehensive tourism platform shows that in the first quarter of 2025, searches for Thailand as a travel destination dropped by 19% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, emerging destinations such as Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Japan saw search interest increase by more than 35%.

A Chinese travel blogger pointed out that “traditional tourist spots like the Grand Palace, ladyboy shows, and seafood markets seem to be less attractive now.” Another important reason is that “the cost of traveling to Thailand has gone up, including the cost of food, accommodation in tourist areas, and the exchange rate, with the yuan continuously weakening against the Thai baht.”





A Chinese frequent visitor shared that the exchange rate for yuan to baht has decreased, with 1 yuan now equating to approximately 4.5 baht, compared to 1 yuan to 5 baht previously. This makes traveling to Thailand more expensive, prompting many to opt for traveling within China or to other countries instead. Additionally, accommodation and food prices in popular tourist areas have become more expensive, and some small-scale tourism operators continue to deceive tourists, especially Chinese tourists who frequently fall victim to scams like “Chinese scamming Chinese” or “Thai scamming Chinese.”

A Chinese real estate investor in Thailand told the travel blogger that he is now postponing his purchase of a condominium because of the higher costs and more complicated procedures for transferring money into Thailand. The Thai Land Department has become stricter in its scrutiny of money transfers from abroad. The investor explained that paying for a condominium using money already in Thailand is no longer as simple as it used to be, and while there might be ways to circumvent the rules with under-the-table payments, he did not provide further details.







An issue worth noting and debating is whether Thailand has been slow to adapt to the changing behaviors of Chinese tourists. As Chinese tourists’ behavior has shifted due to several factors, particularly the economic aspect where Chinese citizens are now more cautious with their spending, the once-booming tourism and shopping scenes in Thailand, especially duty-free shops, are now seeing a quieter atmosphere. Previously, Chinese tourists would eagerly shop during their trips, but now the shopping malls appear emptier.

Chinese media reports state that “a Chinese hair salon owner in Pattaya was arrested,” as more and more Chinese nationals are coming to Thailand not for leisure travel, but to work and find business opportunities. This trend is now gaining traction, with many Chinese visitors now seeing Thailand as a place for business rather than just tourism.







Many Chinese people have commented on international travel, stating that due to the economic uncertainties and the devaluation of property, they feel less secure than before. Moreover, the Chinese government has been promoting domestic tourism heavily in the past 2-3 years, and it seems to be working. Some Chinese citizens have written in online comments that “tourism within China is better than going to Thailand, considering the cost, convenience, and safety.” Others have mentioned that “tourism in China has progressed far more than in Thailand.”

Despite the downturn in Chinese tourism to Thailand, the Thai government continues to push tourism campaigns in China aggressively. This includes organizing roadshows to promote Thailand’s tourism and Thai cuisine in second- and third-tier cities, aiming to increase awareness of Thailand as a travel destination and attract more Chinese visitors. The marketing strategy of “targeting smaller cities” has been a successful tactic for countries like South Korea, which used it to promote Jeju Island and saw an 18% increase in visitors in 2019. Adapting new marketing strategies may be key to helping Thailand open its doors to new groups of tourists.







Lastly, offering free visas to Chinese nationals might stimulate tourism in the short term, but it is not a sustainable solution. It could even become a channel for Chinese nationals to come to work rather than just for tourism. The decision of whether a Chinese tourist will visit Thailand or not depends on many factors, and it needs to be assessed holistically.

Issues like Thailand’s cannabis legalization are also a concern for high-quality Chinese tourists, who might feel uneasy about it. Attracting high-quality Chinese tourists is something Thailand’s tourism sector desires, but in order to do so, Thailand may need to improve its social environment and tourism management. Thailand remains a beautiful country with diverse tourist destinations and cuisine, and with better management, it could still attract more high-quality Chinese tourists.

































