Pattaya City enforces 24-hour alcohol ban before Election Day, drawing criticism from foreign tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police have announced a strict 24-hour alcohol ban in the run-up to Election Day for the Provincial Administrative Organization Members and Chief across Thailand including Chonburi province. The regulation, which will prohibit the sale, distribution, and serving of alcoholic beverages, is designed to maintain peace, order, and fairness during the election period.

The alcohol ban will be in effect from 6:00 PM on Friday, January 31, until 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 1. Violators of the ban will face legal consequences, including fines and potential imprisonment.







The rationale behind this regulation is to ensure a calm and orderly environment, allowing voters to focus on making informed and responsible decisions during the elections. Local authorities hope that by temporarily limiting alcohol availability, they can minimize potential disruptions and promote civic engagement.

However, the announcement has sparked dissatisfaction among foreign tourists in Pattaya, who argue that the alcohol ban is unfair and inconvenient for those who have no stake in the election. Many foreign visitors, who are not eligible to vote, feel that the ban infringes on their rights and affects their travel experience.



Some tourists have expressed frustration, noting that they are not involved in the electoral process yet are subject to restrictions that impact their leisure time. This has led to calls for a reconsideration of such measures for international visitors who are not participating in the election.

As Election Day approaches, authorities in Pattaya continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining a peaceful atmosphere, while also addressing the concerns of tourists who feel caught up in the restrictions.







































