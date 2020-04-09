Pattaya city disinfectant truck puts on big, foggy show to prevent COVID-19

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
300
The fog and red lights look like a scene out of a Hollywood movie as Chonburi health workers blasted disinfectant all over Pattaya roads.

The fog and red lights look like a scene out of a Hollywood movie as Chonburi health workers blasted disinfectant all over Pattaya roads as prevention against the coronavirus.



Brothers Wittaya and Sonthaya Kunplome – respectively the head of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and mayor of Pattaya – watched as the large trucks fogged the roads April 7.

Brothers Wittaya and Sonthaya Kunplome watch as large trucks fog the roads.

The two also campaigned for everyone in Pattaya to wear face masks – something now enforced by law with heavy fines for breaking the code – washing hands, using hand sanitizers and not sharing eating utensils.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR