Pattaya city disinfectant truck puts on big, foggy show to prevent COVID-19

The fog and red lights look like a scene out of a Hollywood movie as Chonburi health workers blasted disinfectant all over Pattaya roads as prevention against the coronavirus.







Brothers Wittaya and Sonthaya Kunplome – respectively the head of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and mayor of Pattaya – watched as the large trucks fogged the roads April 7.

The two also campaigned for everyone in Pattaya to wear face masks – something now enforced by law with heavy fines for breaking the code – washing hands, using hand sanitizers and not sharing eating utensils.





