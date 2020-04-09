Driver injured in Pattaya pre-curfew wreck

A driver rushing home before curfew spent the night in the hospital instead after he slammed his car into the back of a water truck in Sattahip.







Sophon Sansuriwong, 28, suffered crushed legs and a concussion in the April 7 wreck on Sattahip Road by the Toyota Center in Khet Udomsak. He was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

Pramote Ruangsiri, the driver of the Mitsubishi Mighty-X pickup with a 2,000-liter water tank in the bed, said he was in the left-hand lane when Sophon’s Toyota rammed him.

The water tank was knocked off the truck. Pramote was unhurt.

Police speculated the Toyota driver was rushing home, as the 10 p.m. national curfew was fast approaching.





