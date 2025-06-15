Pattaya City Council discusses school expansion, clinic renovation, and elects new Deputy Chairman

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya convened the second meeting of its second ordinary session for 2025 following a May 30 announcement to extend the session, ensuring continued governance in line with the Pattaya City Administration Act and council regulations.

Key Issues Discussed:

High School Expansion at Pattaya City School 2:

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet clarified that expansion must follow Ministry of Education rules, including a one-year prior approval and no other public schools within 10 km. With only 2 classrooms, School 2 falls short of the 5-classroom minimum. Instead, Schools 7 and 11 will expand from 3 to 5 classrooms, with additional teacher positions to be requested accordingly.







Medical Center Renovation at Wat Boonkanchanaram:

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkitkan reported the facility, operating since June 1, 2021, is now in disrepair. The city has assigned the Engineering Office to survey the site and submit a renovation budget. The council agreed to support the upgrade for better healthcare services.

Council Leadership Update:

Wisal Phettrakul was unanimously elected as the 2nd Deputy Chairman of Pattaya City Council.







































