Pattaya City Council discusses school expansion, clinic renovation, and elects new Deputy Chairman

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet clarifies that expanding classes requires one-year advance approval and no other public schools within a 10 km radius.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya convened the second meeting of its second ordinary session for 2025 following a May 30 announcement to extend the session, ensuring continued governance in line with the Pattaya City Administration Act and council regulations.

Key Issues Discussed:

  1. High School Expansion at Pattaya City School 2:

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet clarified that expansion must follow Ministry of Education rules, including a one-year prior approval and no other public schools within 10 km. With only 2 classrooms, School 2 falls short of the 5-classroom minimum. Instead, Schools 7 and 11 will expand from 3 to 5 classrooms, with additional teacher positions to be requested accordingly.



  1. Medical Center Renovation at Wat Boonkanchanaram:

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkitkan reported the facility, operating since June 1, 2021, is now in disrepair. The city has assigned the Engineering Office to survey the site and submit a renovation budget. The council agreed to support the upgrade for better healthcare services.

  1. Council Leadership Update:

Wisal Phettrakul was unanimously elected as the 2nd Deputy Chairman of Pattaya City Council.

Pattaya pushes forward with renovation plans for the aging medical center at Wat Boonkanchanaram to improve community healthcare.

City says Pattaya School 2 doesn’t meet criteria to add upper-secondary level, shifts focus to expanding other schools.

 

Wisal Phettrakul appointed as Pattaya City Council’s 2nd Deputy Chairman in latest session at City Hall.
















