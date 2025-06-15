Foreign guests flee as fire erupts at Pattaya beachfront sauna — no injuries, firefighters quick to respond

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos broke out Friday afternoon when a fire broke out at the popular SANDS SAUNA BEACH CLUB, a beachfront sauna establishment located in Soi Phra Tamnak 5, South Pattaya. The blaze prompted a frantic evacuation of foreign tourists who were using the facility at the time.

The incident occurred around 3:30 PM on June 14, prompting an emergency response from Pattaya City’s disaster prevention team and local fire trucks, after police investigator Pol. Capt. Chainares Pengkan of Pattaya City Police Station received the fire report.







Upon arrival, firefighters found thick black smoke billowing into the sky as flames engulfed part of the building. Several visibly shocked foreign nationals, many of whom had been using the sauna at the time, were seen fleeing the premises in a state of panic. Witnesses captured video footage showing customers running from the building, wrapped in towels, as staff directed them to safety.

Fortunately, no injuries or smoke inhalation cases were reported among the foreign patrons or Thai staff. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze and managed to bring the situation under control within 20 minutes.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though forensic investigators are expected to conduct a detailed examination to determine the exact cause. Initial damage estimates are placed at no less than 1 million baht, with significant destruction to the interior and rooftop structure of the sauna.

The incident underscores the importance of routine fire safety inspections in tourist-heavy facilities, especially those dealing with heat and electrical systems. The sauna is located near the beach in a densely developed area that includes hotels, condominiums, and wellness centers.

Authorities have not yet commented on whether the sauna had valid permits or recent safety certifications, though follow-up inspections from city officials and fire investigators are expected in the coming days.

The parlor remains closed pending a full assessment.

































