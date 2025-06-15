Foreign daredevil blamed for chaos after wheelie stunt at Pattaya intersection sparks outrage online

PATTAYA, Thailand – Social media uproar in Pattaya after videos show a foreign man performing dangerous wheelies on a motorcycle at a busy North Pattaya intersection, causing traffic hazards and disturbing public order.

In the first clip, the man is seen stopping at a red light, briefly chatting with the person filming — reportedly asking about the motorcycle model — before suddenly pulling a wheelie the moment the light turns green, despite heavy surrounding traffic.







A second video, believed to have been recorded around the same time, captures the same man performing another reckless stunt near Jomtien Beach, even though the area was quieter at that hour.

The behavior has sparked widespread condemnation online, with netizens slamming the rider for his irresponsibility and lack of regard for public safety. Many are calling on Pattaya police to urgently identify and prosecute the individual to prevent further disturbances and uphold safety for both residents and tourists.

































