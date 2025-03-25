Pattaya City Council approves budget transfers for key development projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chairman of the Pattaya City Council Banlue Kullawanit led the first extraordinary meeting of the Pattaya City Council for the year 2025. The meeting was attended by Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, along with city executives, council members, and relevant government officials.







During the meeting, the council approved the transfer of funds from the 2025 annual budget to five new projects aimed at enhancing the city’s administration and development to benefit the public. These included:

The purchase of a wastewater treatment machine for 850,000 Baht to be installed at the Pattaya Waste Transfer Station (Sukhumvit Soi 3). The current station lacks wastewater treatment equipment, and the purchase of this machine will help treat wastewater, preventing it from becoming a source of disease, reducing water pollution, and eliminating unpleasant odors from untreated water.



The hiring of consultants for 3.58 million Baht to analyze, design, and develop the expansion of Pattaya’s financial and accounting system. These initiatives are expected to improve the city’s infrastructure and service quality, aligning with the council’s goals of sustainable urban development and enhanced public well-being.



























