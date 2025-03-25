Pattaya moves ahead with revamp of Koh Larn Pier to ensure safety and convenience for all

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai revealed the progress of the Koh Larn Pier renovation project (Na Ban Pier), stating that the initiative was first introduced during the tenure of former Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunpluem, due to the deteriorated condition of the pier.

Despite its extensive use, the pier was overcrowded and not safe for the public, tourists, or for transportation. After over several decades of use, the project received approval from the Marine Department, and under the current leadership of Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, continuous follow-ups have been made to monitor progress in the design phase and environmental impact assessments (EIA).







Now, the necessary procedures are complete, and a contract has been signed with a contractor to carry out the renovation work, expected to take 900 days to complete.

The renovation will include demolishing the existing pier (1,341 square meters), building a temporary pier, and constructing a reinforced concrete pier measuring 19.4 meters in width and 64 meters in length. It will also feature a 14-meter wide and 198.24-meter long connecting bridge, as well as a passenger terminal building (8.30 meters wide, 24.39 meters long).



A 3.5-meter wide and 203.49-meter long roof extension connecting the pier will also be constructed, along with two concrete docks (6×60 meters each) and two gangways (2×24 meters each). Upon completion, the pier will be wider and accommodate larger vessels, allowing for two docking routes and facilitating cargo transportation as well.

Deputy Mayor Manot addressed concerns from Koh Larn residents regarding the temporary lack of a cargo pier during construction, assuring that a temporary pier would be built to accommodate cargo transport. Once the project is completed, the renovated Na Ban Pier will meet modern standards, offering greater convenience, safety, and accessibility for the public and service users. It will also enhance the quality of life for the local population, improve maritime transport efficiency, accommodate future growth in visitor numbers, and support sustainable domestic tourism.







































