Pattaya Police nab three gambling suspects at Jomtien Beach, operators held accountable

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police and municipal officers to conduct a raid at Jomtien Beach, where illegal gambling activities were being held under the cover of beach umbrellas. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals involved in gambling, and an investigation is underway to hold the operators of the beach rental businesses accountable.

The gambling activities were discovered when law enforcement received reports of illegal gambling taking place in the shaded areas where beach umbrellas are set up. Three gamblers were arrested on-site, and authorities are now working to gather further evidence to pursue legal action.







Local residents have expressed mixed reactions to the crackdown, with some questioning the responsibility of the beach rental operators. Public comments suggest that many businesses may not be aware of the illegal gambling occurring under their umbrellas, particularly when the activity is conducted discreetly through mobile phones. Some residents also voiced concerns about the modern gambling methods that are harder to detect, where gamblers use their phones to place bets without any physical gambling equipment present.

The investigation will continue, and the authorities are expected to make decisions about any penalties for the operators involved. The focus remains on ensuring that businesses along the beach operate legally and do not inadvertently facilitate illegal activities.



























