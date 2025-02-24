Pattaya City continues efforts to regulate beggars, urges reporting not giving money

City officials work with local authorities to manage social issues and ensure safety in public spaces.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet assigned staff from the Social Welfare Bureau, the Special Operations Division, and the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center, to conduct a field operation as part of the “Beggars Regulation Program” for February in the Pattaya area.

This initiative is part of an ongoing effort by Pattaya City to address social issues related to begging and human trafficking. The integrated team, including local police officers, will continue working with relevant partners to implement the action plan consistently.

If anyone encounters beggars, human trafficking issues, or any social problems, they are encouraged to report the matter by calling the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s hotline at 1300, available 24/7 and avoid handing them money. Pattaya City Hotline – 1337.


