Seeking for a better life in Pattaya – Nigerian national held for illegal entry after failed escape attempt

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Chonburi Immigration Police apprehended Mr. Solomon, a 52-year-old Nigerian national, after discovering that he had entered the country illegally. Upon being identified as a suspect, Mr. Solomon attempted to flee but tripped and fell beside a local resident’s car, allowing the authorities to restrain him. The incident occurred at a condominium in Na Jomtien.

The authorities had received reports from local residents about a foreigner who appeared to lack proper documentation. Upon surveillance, the officers approached Mr. Solomon, showing their immigration identification, and requested to see his passport or equivalent documents. He failed to provide any valid paperwork, leading to his immediate arrest.







During questioning, Mr. Solomon admitted that he had entered Thailand via an unauthorized route from Narathiwat province, without passing through immigration checkpoints. He then traveled by train to Bangkok and continued by taxi to Pattaya, citing the desire for a better life in Thailand due to the poor economic conditions in his home country.

Mr. Solomon has been charged with entering and staying in the country without authorization and will be deported back to Nigeria.





































