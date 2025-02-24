Brace for severe impact – Thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and high waves in Pattaya Feb 24-25

By Pattaya Mail
Heavy rains have caused flash floods, submerging roads and disrupting traffic in Khao Talo. Residents urged to stay cautious.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 7th warning for severe weather conditions affecting upper Thailand and the southern region between February 24-25. The warning includes thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and hail in some areas of the North and Northeast, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the South, along with strong winds and high waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand.

The North, Northeast, Central, Bangkok & Metropolitan Area, and East will experience unpredictable weather with thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and possible hail in the North and Northeast, followed by a temperature drop.



The South will see increased rainfall, with heavy to very heavy downpours in several provinces, raising concerns over flash floods and landslides.

The lower Gulf of Thailand will experience strong winds and waves of 2-3 meters, reaching over 3 meters in stormy areas.

Major flooding hits Pattaya’s Khao Talo area, with water levels rising rapidly. Motorists are struggling to navigate the streets. Stay safe!

Precautions & Safety Measures

For the general public:

Avoid outdoor activities during storms and stay away from tall trees, weak structures, and billboards.

Farmers should protect crops and livestock from storm damage.

Maintain health precautions due to sudden weather changes.


For Southern Thailand residents:

Prepare for heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides.

Coastal residents should be cautious of rough seas and avoid unnecessary sea travel.

Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore during this period.

Non-stop rain leads to severe waterlogging, impacting homes and businesses. Authorities working to drain water as residents brace for more rain.

Affected Provinces Expected to Receive Heavy Rainfall:

February 24:
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun.

February 25:
South: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat.

The public is advised to stay updated on weather alerts from the Thai Meteorological Department via www.tmd.go.th or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 (24-hour service). (TNA)


Heavy flooding forces road closures at Railway Road, Soi Khao Talo, and Soi Wat Tham. Both small and large vehicles were not able to pass. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes.














