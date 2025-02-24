Brace for severe impact – Thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and high waves in Pattaya Feb 24-25

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 7th warning for severe weather conditions affecting upper Thailand and the southern region between February 24-25. The warning includes thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and hail in some areas of the North and Northeast, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the South, along with strong winds and high waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand.

The North, Northeast, Central, Bangkok & Metropolitan Area, and East will experience unpredictable weather with thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and possible hail in the North and Northeast, followed by a temperature drop.







The South will see increased rainfall, with heavy to very heavy downpours in several provinces, raising concerns over flash floods and landslides.

The lower Gulf of Thailand will experience strong winds and waves of 2-3 meters, reaching over 3 meters in stormy areas.

Precautions & Safety Measures

For the general public:

Avoid outdoor activities during storms and stay away from tall trees, weak structures, and billboards.

Farmers should protect crops and livestock from storm damage.

Maintain health precautions due to sudden weather changes.



For Southern Thailand residents:

Prepare for heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides.

Coastal residents should be cautious of rough seas and avoid unnecessary sea travel.

Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should remain ashore during this period.

Affected Provinces Expected to Receive Heavy Rainfall:

February 24:

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun.

February 25:

South: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat.

The public is advised to stay updated on weather alerts from the Thai Meteorological Department via www.tmd.go.th or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 (24-hour service). (TNA)





































