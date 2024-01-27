Pattaya City blames contractor for college wall damage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A construction project for a drainage system on Sukhumvit Road has caused damage to the walls of Dusit Thani College, sparking a complaint from the college administration.

The project, which involves the installation of the Soi Phothisan to Khlong Naklua Phase 2 drainage system, has resulted in the accumulation of sand mounds near the college walls. The sand was excavated from the ground as part of the project and temporarily stored on a rented area adjacent to the college.

According to the college, the high sand mounds have caused a visible tilt of the walls and even led to the collapse of some sections, damaging parked cars nearby. The college also reported dust pollution and noise disturbance from the heavy machinery used for the project, affecting the students and staff.







The college administration lodged a complaint to the Pattaya municipality, requesting urgent action to address the issues and ensure the safety of the premises.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai said that after receiving the complaint, he sent an inspection team to investigate the situation. He said that the investigation revealed that the damage to the college walls was not an intentional act but rather a consequence of the construction project.

He assured that the Pattaya municipality would hold the contractor responsible for the damages and seek a suitable solution to restore the walls to their original condition. He said that discussions and negotiations between the municipality and the contractor would take place soon.

He also apologized to the college and the public for the inconvenience caused by the project and asked for their cooperation and understanding. He said that the project was aimed at improving the drainage system and preventing flooding in the area, which would benefit the residents in the long run.































