Australian tourist in wheelchair robbed by Thai woman in Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Australian tourist, 65, filed a complaint with police early Thursday morning after claiming a Thai woman stole USD 350 and approximately 3,500 baht from him at a hotel in Central Pattaya. The incident occurred after the man, who uses an electric wheelchair, invited the woman to his room following a conversation on Pattaya Beach.

According to a local civil defense volunteer, the tourist was found around 1:10 a.m. shouting for help near the beach. He told officers that he met the woman earlier, brought her back to his hotel, and went to shower. Upon exiting the bathroom, the woman suddenly became agitated and left the room in a hurry. Later, he discovered his cash was missing.







While patrolling the beach, volunteers spotted a woman matching the description—wearing different clothes—and the tourist immediately identified her as the suspect. Authorities then escorted him to the police station to officially report the theft.

Police Lieutenant Akkarapong Saenputawong of Pattaya City Police Station recorded the incident and coordinated with investigators to identify and summon the woman for questioning in order to determine the facts and ensure justice for all parties.

































