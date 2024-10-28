Man takes girlfriend hostage, arrested after standoff in Na Jomtien

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A special investigation unit from Na Jomtien Police Station, alongside over 20 officers from the Sattahip District Administration, surrounded a well-known hotel on Soi Ton Had in Na Jomtien, Chonburi Province on October 26. The operation was initiated after a man armed with a gun took his girlfriend hostage and barricaded himself inside their hotel room.



The incident took place on the fourth floor of a seven-story condominium, specifically in room 402. Pol. Col. Watthanachai Saengrit personally oversaw the operation, as the woman held captive intermittently called for help. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to surrender peacefully, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

After two hours of negotiation via video call with the suspect’s older sister, who the suspect respected, there was still no sign of him agreeing to surrender due to his paranoia over the police presence and pressure. Ultimately, law enforcement assessed the situation and forcibly entered the room by kicking down the door. The suspect was apprehended in bed without further incident, thanks to the tactical execution of the operation.







The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Chukiat Sae-ngoh, also known as “Keng Thung Kha.” A thorough search of the premises revealed a quantity of drugs hidden in the nightstand drawer. The hostage, 32-year-old Sujitra Miwathana, was rescued unharmed but visibly shaken by the ordeal.







Sujitra recounted that she had been in a relationship with the suspect for over a year. On the morning of the incident, around 6:00 AM, she discovered he was chatting with another woman, leading him to become violent. Fearing for her safety after repeated abuse, she texted a resort caretaker for help before the suspect returned and took her hostage.

Authorities took Chukiat into custody at Na Jomtien Police Station, where he will face charges for drug possession and abuse of methamphetamine. Reports indicate that he had recently been released from prison on bail for drug possession charges and had removed his electronic monitoring bracelet prior to this incident.







































