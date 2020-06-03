Home AROUND TOWN DURING COVID-19 CRISIS Pattaya Hand to Hand bring food to low income earners
Latest Stories
Swiss businessmen in Pattaya extend food handouts until mid-June
On Sunday May 31, Olivier Gachoud and Chadaporn Petcharachai, with Swiss business people have been giving out 300 boxes of food to the needy...
Pattaya citizens plant trees to honor HM Queen Suthida
To honor the auspicious occasion of the 42nd birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida, Banglamung district chief Amnart Charoensri, together with government officials,...
Pattaya City hot and cloudy, sudden heavy rain in most of the eastern part
Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, PrachinBuri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong,...
Chiang Mai cloudy and scattered thundershowers in most part of the North
Weather Forecast for Chiang Mai and Northern Part Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains mostly in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan,...