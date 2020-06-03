Pattaya Hand to Hand bring food to low income earners

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
94
The Hand to Hand Foundation in cooperation with the Mabpradoo community together with volunteers from both the public and private sector handed out 200 relief bags to the underprivileged and needy in the community on May 21. Community volunteers ensured that the people wore face masks, washed their hands and kept a reasonable distance from each other.
