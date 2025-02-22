Pattaya cleans up seaweed washed ashore at Kating Rai Beach after it causes odor and disrupts tourists

By Warapun Jaikusol
0
370
Pattaya authorities work tirelessly to clear tons of seaweed washed ashore at Kating Rai Beach, causing disruption for residents and tourists.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The unusual phenomenon of seaweed washing ashore at Kating Rai Beach, north of Pattaya, has led to significant problems for local residents and tourists. The decaying seaweed emitted an unpleasant odor, making it impossible for visitors to enjoy the beauty of the beach and sea. The situation negatively impacted the local environment and tourism in the area.

In response, the Pattaya City Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Department, under the guidance of Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, has mobilized efforts to address the issue. Five six-wheeled trucks have been deployed to transport the seaweed, with over 35 officers from three districts working tirelessly to remove the debris.



The environmental team explained that the occurrence of seaweed washing up on the beach is not unusual, as it happens every year, although typically in smaller amounts. Since the pandemic, there have been no major incidents, but this year’s seaweed influx is unprecedented, with estimates suggesting it could weigh several tons. Authorities have assured that they are working diligently to clear the beach, and expect to finish the cleanup shortly, given the large workforce currently on the job.

With over 35 personnel and five trucks, Pattaya’s environmental team rushes to remove the stinky seaweed and restore the beach’s beauty.

The unusual seaweed influx at Kating Rai Beach this year has become a major challenge for both locals and tourists.



Pattaya officials assure that the seaweed cleanup will be completed quickly as they aim to return the beach to its pristine condition.














RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR