Pattaya cleans up seaweed washed ashore at Kating Rai Beach after it causes odor and disrupts tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – The unusual phenomenon of seaweed washing ashore at Kating Rai Beach, north of Pattaya, has led to significant problems for local residents and tourists. The decaying seaweed emitted an unpleasant odor, making it impossible for visitors to enjoy the beauty of the beach and sea. The situation negatively impacted the local environment and tourism in the area.

In response, the Pattaya City Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Department, under the guidance of Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, has mobilized efforts to address the issue. Five six-wheeled trucks have been deployed to transport the seaweed, with over 35 officers from three districts working tirelessly to remove the debris.







The environmental team explained that the occurrence of seaweed washing up on the beach is not unusual, as it happens every year, although typically in smaller amounts. Since the pandemic, there have been no major incidents, but this year’s seaweed influx is unprecedented, with estimates suggesting it could weigh several tons. Authorities have assured that they are working diligently to clear the beach, and expect to finish the cleanup shortly, given the large workforce currently on the job.





































