Pattaya-Chonburi resturants can open under strict guidelines

To ensure the safety and give confidence to both the residents and tourists, Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai issued an order published through the Chonburi Public Relations Office March 27 stating that restaurants outside of shopping malls in Chonburi including Pattaya are allowed to open but must follow strict controls both for restaurant owners and for diners.







Guidelines for restaurants to operate in the COVID-19 protected areas

All restaurants located outside shopping malls can operate as normal but must strictly abide by the advice given by the authorities regarding the set-up and protective procedures by the restaurants as follows:

Staff must monitor body temperature of all clients who enter the premises.

Staff must supply alcohol hand gel for clients to wash their hands.

All staff must wear a face mask.

Staff must thoroughly clean all surfaces and areas of human contact repeatedly.

Table arrangements must determine that diners sit at least 1 metre apart (not tables 1 metre apart). Round table sitting where diners dine together is not allowed as diners do not sit at a distance of 1 metre from each other. Diners who come together must sit at least one metre apart.







The best way of doing business is to sell ‘Take-Away’ food. Customers who wait for their food must stand or sit at least 1 metre apart.

Restaurant operators must be absolutely sure that they have a licence to operate a restaurant business and NOT a licence for an entertainment business. Entertainment businesses are not permitted to open.

Restaurants in shopping malls are allowed to open but for selling ‘Take-Away’ ONLY. Customers are not allowed to dine on the premises.

Restaurants are allowed to serve alcoholic beverages at 11am-2pm and again at 5pm-midnight.



