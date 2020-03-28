Thailand to halt commercial trains from April 1 as commuter number drops by half

BANGKOK – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will suspend the service of its 22 commercial trains on April 1 as the number of their passengers is halved.







SRT governor Worawut Mala said the coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19) outbreak caused many passengers to cancel their train reservations and passengers on the commercial trains formed only 50% of their capacity at present.

“Passengers are concerned and want to reduce the risks of contracting the virus. Ticket reservations are falling for April while cancellations and requests for refunds are soaring,” he said.

The service halt decision also resulted from the SRT’s intention to help contain COVID-19, he said.

The service suspension would continue until the situation improved and full refunds of ticket fares would be made, Mr Worawut said. (TNA)











