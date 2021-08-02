High infections, vaccine shortage, Pattaya has slim chance of reopening soon

The Chonburi Tourism Council has revealed that Pattaya intends to postpone its reopening plan because Thailand may not be able to control the high rate of infections and provide sufficient vaccinations until the fourth quarter of the year.

Council acting president Thanet Supornsahasrungsi said tourism operators have acknowledged that the plan to reopen two districts to international tourists in September may be delayed, as the country grapples with a severe vaccine shortage during the third wave of COVID-19, which began to affect the reopening schemes in Phuket and Samui last week.





He said Pattaya might not be able to open as scheduled if the province cannot build herd immunity by the deadline, adding that the situation in Pattaya is similar to the Andaman Islands, particularly with local tourists being restricted by the lockdown order.

Mr. Thanet said, even though Phuket has reopened to vaccinated foreigners, stringent preventive measures and weak demand in the early stages mean many shops, restaurants and entertainment venues remain closed, which is discouraging travelers from considering an excursion to Thailand. (NNT)





























