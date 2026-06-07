Pattaya choked in toxic smoke as dump fire erupts beside major shopping mall

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers assisted firefighters in controlling a blaze caused by the illegal burning of a garbage pile beside Index Living Mall on Sukhumvit Road on June 7. The incident produced a large volume of thick smoke, raising concerns among nearby residents and motorists. Firefighters from the Pattaya City Fire Department were dispatched to the scene and worked quickly to spray water and contain the flames before they could spread to surrounding areas. The operation was carried out with support from Pattaya municipal enforcement officers, who helped facilitate access and maintain order at the site. Authorities confirmed that the fire originated from an illegal dumping area where waste had been set alight, causing significant smoke pollution in the vicinity.







Officials warned that the burning of waste releases toxic fumes that can negatively affect public health, particularly for people with respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly. They also emphasized that illegal dumping contributes to environmental degradation, creates breeding grounds for disease, and increases the risk of uncontrolled fires. Residents are urged not to burn waste in open areas and to dispose of garbage properly through designated municipal services. Pattaya City reminded the public that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility. Citizens who witness illegal dumping or open burning are encouraged to report incidents via the municipal hotline 1337, so authorities can respond promptly and take legal action where necessary.























































