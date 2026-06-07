Brave Thai women confront knife-wielding necklace snatcher after attack on grandmother

NONTHABURI, Thailand – A 73-year-old woman was injured after a thief allegedly snatched her gold necklace while she was waiting outside her home to give alms, prompting a dramatic confrontation in which three women attempted to stop the suspect before he escaped with the stolen jewelry.

Police from Bang Bua Thong Police Station were called to a housing estate in Bang Rak Phatthana, Nonthaburi, at around 7:00 a.m. on June 7 following reports of a necklace-snatching incident involving an elderly woman. By the time officers arrived, the victim, identified only as Mrs. Cheng, 73, had already been taken to Bang Bua Thong Hospital by her daughter after suffering injuries to her neck. Blood stains, a shoe, and an umbrella were found at the scene. According to investigators, the stolen necklace was a three-baht gold alloy necklace valued at approximately 90,000 baht.







Security camera footage reportedly showed a stocky male suspect, estimated to be between 165 and 170 centimeters tall, riding a red motorcycle. The man was seen circling the victim’s home several times before stopping and approaching her. Police said the suspect allegedly grabbed the necklace from the elderly woman’s neck before attempting to flee back to his motorcycle. However, his escape was interrupted when two women riding a motorcycle happened to witness the aftermath of the attack. Believing at first that the man was helping the fallen woman, they quickly realized a robbery had taken place after hearing the victim’s daughter shouting for help. The two women, joined by the victim’s daughter, rushed toward the suspect and confronted him. During the struggle, they reportedly punched the man several times and caused his motorcycle to fall over.



One of the rescuers, 29-year-old Pichathorn, said she and her mother had been on their way to buy food when they noticed the elderly woman lying on the ground. “At first, I thought the man was helping her,” she said. “Then I heard the daughter yelling that a thief had stolen gold. I grabbed the suspect’s shirt and punched him two or three times. It looked like he was losing the fight.” According to Pichathorn, the situation changed suddenly when the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to kill them. “My mother told us to back away immediately,” she said. Faced with the threat, the women retreated to safety, allowing the suspect to recover his motorcycle and flee the scene with the stolen necklace.







The victim’s daughter told police that her mother had been standing outside the house preparing to give alms when the suspect repeatedly rode past and attempted to engage her in conversation. The elderly woman did not know the man and had never seen him before. She said the family now feels deeply concerned about their safety and urged police to quickly identify and arrest the suspect. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and gathering evidence as the investigation continues.

















































