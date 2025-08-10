Pattaya Child Development Center holds almsgiving activity to celebrate National Mother’s Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Wat Sutthawat Child Development Center in Nongprue, organized a special almsgiving event with dry food offerings and floral tribute ceremonies to mark National Mother’s Day for the 2025 academic year. The event aimed to promote moral values and instill gratitude and respect for mothers among children and youth.







More than 300 parents and children participated, creating a warm and united atmosphere of family and community spirit. The ceremony began with the traditional Buddhist almsgiving of dry food to monks, honoring an important religious occasion. This was followed by the opening of floral tribute arrangements to pay homage and respect to the sacredness of motherhood.

Beyond preserving Thai cultural traditions, this event strengthened family bonds and offered the children a meaningful opportunity to express their love and gratitude toward their parents in a heartfelt way.



































