Agoda praises Pattaya as Top Asian Destination for 2025, highlighting vibrant lifestyle and diverse attractions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has secured its place among Asia’s most popular cities for 2025, according to global travel platform Agoda. Ranking just behind Bangkok and Phuket, Pattaya attracts travelers with its vibrant nightlife, beautiful beaches, and a wide range of attractions that cater to all types of visitors.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan highlighted Pattaya’s appeal as a destination offering both relaxation and entertainment. The city boasts all kinds of lodging to suit every budget — from affordable apartments tucked away inside lively streets to luxurious beachfront hotels and world-class resorts. Visitors can enjoy an exciting calendar of events throughout the year, including the highly anticipated Pattaya International Fireworks Festival scheduled for November 28–29, which draws crowds with dazzling displays.







Pattaya also benefits from its close proximity to Bangkok, convenient transportation options, and warm hospitality, making it a favorite for both short visits and extended stays. As part of the “Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025” campaign, visitors can take advantage of attractive discounts on accommodations, tours, and shopping, further enhancing the city’s reputation as a must-visit travel hotspot.

With ongoing government efforts to promote safety and world-class services, Pattaya is well-positioned to support sustainable tourism growth and welcome increasing numbers of international visitors throughout the year.



































