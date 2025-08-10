Bangladeshi robbed by three women in Pattaya; police caution following strangers to their places

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Bangladeshi tourist reported to Pattaya City Police Station that he had been attacked and robbed by three Thai women at 3:20 a.m., August 9. The victim stated that around 00:10 a.m., while walking along Pattaya Beach, he was approached by a Thai woman who struck up a conversation and befriended him. She then invited him to her hotel room in Soi Khao Phra Tamnak 4. Upon arriving at the hotel, the woman said two more friends would be joining them. When the other two women arrived, all three collectively threatened and assaulted the tourist in the room before forcibly taking his money.







The total stolen amounted to approximately 25,500 baht in various currencies: 800 Singapore dollars (about 20,000 baht), 200 Malaysian ringgits (approximately 1,500 baht), and 4,000 baht in Thai currency.

A local motorcycle taxi driver witnessed the victim with visible scratches on his face and upon inquiry, learned about the assault and robbery. The driver kindly offered to take the injured tourist to the police station free of charge. Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamchulla recorded the complaint and has coordinated with the investigation team to gather clues and track down the suspects for legal prosecution.



Authorities remind tourists and visitors to exercise caution and stay vigilant when approached by strangers, especially late at night. Following strangers to their places or inviting them to yours can pose serious risks to your safety and belongings. After stern, frequent official warnings by officers and their embassies, it’s crucial to remember that police resources are limited and cannot protect every tourist who walks into trouble, so personal vigilance is essential.



































