Pattaya charts path for creative nightlife tourism to elevate city experiences

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials convened the second workshop to gather insights on developing the city’s creative nightlife tourism, aiming to enhance its role as a vibrant night destination, December 2. The session took place at Dee Room, Pattaya Discovery Beach Hotel, with participation from government and private-sector stakeholders.

Deputy Mayor Damrongsak Pinijkarn, along with city council leaders and related officials, joined the event organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism’s Tourism Development Division. The initiative is part of a national strategy to develop “Creative Nightlife Tourism,” focusing on high-value experiences that integrate local identity and innovative concepts.







The workshop discussed concepts for model nightlife zones, potential night-tourism routes, management strategies, and methods to track local revenue generated from nighttime activities. This effort builds on the first session held in October in Chonburi and seeks to create a network of creative nightlife cities, connecting government, private sector, and tourism industry professionals across local, regional, and national levels.

By promoting sustainable and experience-driven night tourism, Pattaya aims to strengthen its competitiveness as a leading destination while generating stable income for the city and the country.



































