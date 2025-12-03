69-year-old American found dead in Pattaya hotel with hands bound and head covered

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 69-year-old American man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a popular Pattaya hotel on Tuesday morning, with his hands handcuffed behind his back and a black plastic bag covering his head. The victim, identified as Mr. Walsh John, was discovered in room 608 of the eight-story hotel, wearing only brown shorts.







Na Jomtien Police along with a hospital doctor and rescue personnel from Sawang Rojana Sattahip Foundation, responded after a housekeeper reported the discovery. The 50-year-old staff member, Ms. Nam Oi, said she had tried repeatedly to contact the guest before entering with a spare key.

Police found no signs of a struggle or theft inside the room, heightening concerns about the cause of death. Investigators have involved the Region 2 Forensic Science Division and are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas.



Authorities are considering multiple scenarios, including a highly unusual suicide, but have not ruled out foul play. The body has been sent for a full autopsy, and the U.S. Embassy and the victim’s family have been notified.

The incident has shocked hotel staff and local residents, with police continuing a detailed investigation to determine exactly what happened.



































