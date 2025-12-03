Air France launches direct Paris–Phuket flights, driving surge in high-end French tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has welcomed the inaugural Air France direct service from Paris to Phuket, marking a significant expansion of Thailand’s long-haul connectivity under TAT’s Airline Focus strategy and signaling strong potential for quality visitor growth from France. Flight AF156 departs Paris on 27 November at 15.50 Hrs. and arrives in Phuket at 09.25 Hrs.

The welcome ceremony was presided over by H.E. Mr. Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, Ambassador of France to Thailand, together with Ms. Suladda Sarutilavan, Director of the TAT Europe Region, Mrs. Femke Kroese, General Manager for Southeast Asia and Oceania at Air France, as well as public and private-sector partners from Phuket’s tourism industry.







Ms. Suladda said TAT continues to advance its Airline Focus strategy through close collaboration with key carriers, including Air France, to stimulate long-haul demand and strengthen Thailand’s access to priority markets.

She noted that France remains one of Thailand’s most resilient and high-performing long-haul sources, with strong repeat visitation and a growing segment of luxury travellers. The new Paris–Phuket service supports TAT’s goal to maintain market momentum and expand access to high-value segments.





Phuket’s reputation as Southern Thailand’s leading destination, with its portfolio of premium tourism products, wellness experiences, yacht activities, and world-renowned seascapes, makes it an ideal gateway for French visitors seeking meaningful, high-quality travel. The direct service is expected to stimulate arrivals from Europe and reinforce Thailand’s positioning in sustainable, experience-driven tourism.

Mrs. Kroese said the launch of Air France’s winter-season service between Paris and Phuket marks an important milestone in connecting two major global destinations. Phuket becomes the airline’s second gateway in Thailand for the winter schedule. She emphasised that Air France is committed to offering convenient, safe, and seamless travel options for French visitors eager to explore Phuket’s rich natural and cultural diversity.

Air France operates the Paris–Phuket route three times weekly using Boeing 777-200 aircraft with 328 seats, running through late March 2026. The airline also operates two daily year-round flights from Paris to Suvarnabhumi Airport.









To support market visibility, TAT and Air France are partnering on the Air France Digital Campaign – Inspirational Gold Package, using the airline’s digital platforms to broaden awareness of Thailand among French travellers.

From 1 January to 30 November 2025, Thailand welcomed 727,578 French visitors, an increase of 13.51% year-on-year. Most are first-time travellers, with a strong proportion of FIT visitors, average expenditure of 58,611 Baht per trip, and an extended average length of stay of 17.22 days. Popular destinations include Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani. Thailand expects to welcome 846,000 French visitors by the end of 2025. (TAT)







































