Pattaya charity handouts face new social-distancing restrictions

While hailing the generosity of charities and businesses donating food, supplies and cash to Pattaya residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Chonburi’s governor said tighter rules are needed to prevent good deeds from creating bad side effects.







Pattaya has seen a growing number of food-handouts to the poor and unemployed over the past week. Along with them have come large crowds and long lines that violate the social-distancing principles that medical experts have urged to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On April 19, Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai said such efforts embody the merit-making spirit of Buddhism, but could also come at a tragic cost should the closely packed crowds become breeding grounds for the coronavirus.

Going forward, any charity, religious or business group wanting to run a food or goods handout must register and get permission first from Pattaya City Hall by calling the 1337 call center hotline or contacting the Banglamung District office.

Local authorities will assign medical teams to each event, ensuring that people maintain safe distances from each other, wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.

Furthermore, he said, overall crowd sizes must be controlled. If staged indoors, the number of people inside at any one time must be capped and facilities must have proper air ventilation.



