Pattaya City, Sawangboriboon announce food donation spots

Pattaya City, in cooperation with Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Foundation Pattaya and relevant sectors, announced free food and water will be provided at ten areas throughout the city.







Due to the disruption in daily lives brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers will hand out free meal boxes and drinking water on the following dates at the these times:

April 20-24, from 12.00 noon in front of Rungland Village, Wat Boonkanjanaram Community Office, Wat Nong Aor and Wat Thamsamakee.

April 20-29, beginning at 12.00 noon at Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua.

April 25-29, from 12.00 noon from Ban Rodfai School, the Sport Zone in front of Pattaya Technical College, Hua Tung Community Office, and Chaiyapornwithi Community Office.

April 20-30, from16.00 hrs. (4pm) at the front of Pattaya City Hall.

To help this cause, Sawang Boriboon and the city are accepting donations of necessities, rice, fresh food, and cooking materials at Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua. For information, please contact 038 222 474 and 038 253 261, and Pattaya Contact Center 1337.

Note: In accordance with yesterday’s edict from the Chonburi governor, physical distancing must be maintained, facemasks worn, and hygienic hand gel must be used at all times in order to present or receive food donations. Food containers must be cleaned before being handed out, and recipients must clean them after they pick them up. Hands must be continuously and thoroughly washed.











