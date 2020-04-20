Thai Airways International Response to COVID-19

In light of the current coronavirus outbreak worldwide and the ever-increasing travel restrictions in place, Thai Airways International (THAI) has had to make the difficult and unprecedented decision to gradually and temporarily suspend operations as follows:

– Regional and AUS/NZ flights from 25 March to 31 May 2020.

– European flights from 1 April to 31 May 2020

– Domestic flights from 31 March to 31 May 2020





We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, and we would like to support you by offering the following THREE options to accommodate changes to your travel plans: 1. Ticket validity extension 2. Travel voucher 3. Refund for partially used tickets

If you have valid tickets with international flights (excluding group tickets), for travel between 25 March to 31 May 2020, you have the following THREE options available to you.If you have valid tickets with domestic flights only (excluding group tickets), for travel between 31 March to 31 May 2020, OPTION 1 only is available to you.

OPTION 1. Extend the validity of your ticket and rebook later (ticket number starting with 217-)

THAI will automatically change the validity of your ticket to 31 December 2020. However, if you do not wish to rebook your flights by 31 December 2020, we will automatically extend the final validity date of the international and/or domestic ticket to be 31 December 2021.

When you are ready to rebook, please:

a) contact your travel agent if your original booking was made through one

b) contact your local THAI office if you booked directly with THAI

Please note that passengers who extend the validity of their ticket must have completed their travels before 31 December 2021 on the same route (s) and the same class of service (THAI will waive its rebooking fee).

OPTION 2. Travel Voucher for fully-unused tickets (ticket numbers starting with 217-)

If you are holding a Thai Airways ticket for international flights, you can request a travel voucher for the equal value of the current ticket.

Loading…

Please note that if you booked your original ticket through a travel agent in Europe, Australia or New Zealand, you must contact your travel agent for assistance with travel vouchers.

Notes:

a) The Travel voucher is valid for ticket (s) with International flights only.

b) The Travel voucher must be requested before 31May 2020.

c) The Travel Voucher can be used as credit towards any future travel on THAI or THAI Smile to / from any worldwide destinations.

d) The Travel Voucher will be sent to the email address you provide.

e) The Travel Voucher is valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

f) Please contact your local THAI Office to rebook using the Travel voucher before it expires.

g) Fare/tax/surcharge differences may apply to the new itinerary.

h) The Travel voucher can be transferred

i) The Travel voucher cannot be exchanged for cash.

OPTION 3. Refund for partially-used tickets ticket number starting with 217-)

If you are holding a valid ticket for an international flight and you have already used part of your ticket, a refund amount will be calculated. Refunds are estimated to take at least 180 days to process from the date of request

Please note that if you booked your original ticket through a travel agent in Europe, Australia, New Zealand or Japan, you must contact your travel agent for assistance with refunds.

To refund partially-used domestic flight tickets, please contact your original THAI issuing office.







We are currently experiencing a high volume of requests, and the processing time is estimated to be longer than usual. Please be assured that we will contact you as quickly as possible. Our apologies in advance.

We will continue to review our policies based on the latest developments and will consider extending the flexible options beyond 31 May 2020 if required, as we assess the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak situation.

Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time. (Thaiairways.com)











