Do Pattaya officials realize needs of Jomtien residents and businesses demanding a two-way system and safer conditions?

PATTAYA, Thailand – In recent discussions surrounding the ongoing traffic challenges in Pattaya, particularly along Jomtien Beach Road, local residents and business owners have voiced increasing concerns about the lack of proper traffic management and safety. For years, Jomtien Beach Road, a major thoroughfare in the area, has been burdened with congested traffic, especially during peak hours. Despite the significance of this road to the local economy and daily commute, many feel that the local authorities have failed to fully understand or address the needs of the people who live and work in this area.







One of the most pressing issues raised by both residents and business owners is the need for a two-way traffic system along Jomtien Beach Road. Currently, the road operates in a one-way system for a significant stretch, which has been a major cause of traffic bottlenecks and delays. Many business owners, who rely on smooth traffic flow for their customers to reach their establishments, argue that the one-way system is inefficient and outdated. By converting the road to a two-way system, they believe it would reduce congestion, allow easier access to local businesses, and improve the overall flow of traffic, especially for those traveling into and out of the area.

In addition to the demand for a two-way system, there are ongoing concerns about the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Several residents have pointed out the absence of adequate safety measures, such as well-marked crosswalks, pedestrian bridges, and proper traffic signals. Local businesses are also concerned about the lack of clear signage and street lighting, which contribute to accidents, especially at night. For a tourist destination like Pattaya, where visitors flock to the beach and surrounding attractions, ensuring the safety of both locals and tourists should be a top priority.



Another major concern on Jomtien Beach Road is the reckless behavior of motorcycles riding against one-way traffic, which heightens the danger for both vehicles and pedestrians. The road, often crowded with cars and tourists, becomes even more chaotic when motorcyclists disregard traffic rules and ride in the opposite direction. This forces drivers to react unexpectedly, increasing the likelihood of collisions. Pedestrians, especially those crossing the road or walking along the sidewalk, face even greater risks as they may not anticipate motorcycles approaching from the wrong direction. This reckless behavior disrupts the flow of traffic and creates an environment where accidents are more likely to occur, endangering everyone on the road.



The one-way system on Jomtien Soi 5 (Soi Immigration) has also proven to be ineffective, leading to frequent traffic issues and frustration among residents and business owners. Despite being intended to ease congestion and improve traffic flow, the one-way system often results in confusion, as many drivers ignore the restrictions, either by mistake or deliberately. This disregard for the rules causes unnecessary traffic jams, particularly during peak hours, as vehicles attempt to maneuver around blocked or improperly parked cars. The narrow streets and high volume of traffic make it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass through, further exacerbating the situation. Additionally, the lack of proper enforcement allows for ongoing violations, turning what should be a smooth, organized system into a source of chaos, making it clear that the current traffic plan is failing to meet the needs of the community.





However, despite these concerns, many feel that Pattaya officials have not done enough to address the situation. While there have been occasional promises of traffic improvements, little has been done to directly consult with the affected residents and business owners to develop a practical solution. Some locals question whether the authorities truly understand the impact of the current traffic conditions on daily life in Jomtien, or whether their efforts are focused on broader city development rather than tackling the specific issues affecting smaller communities.



























